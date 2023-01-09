Packers' Quay Walker Apologizes to Lions, Medical Staff for Shoving Trainer

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has apologized for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-16 loss.

Walker issued his apology to the Lions and their medical staff on Twitter, writing he takes "full responsibility" for what happened:

While Lions running back D'Andre Swift was on the ground with an apparent injury, a trainer came out to check on him. There was a brief scrum in the area, with Walker shoving the Lions employee in the back. He was assessed a 15-yard personal foul penalty and ejected from the game.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur could be seen on the field yelling at Walker to "be smart" after the incident.

Following the game, LaFleur called the rookie linebacker's actions "unacceptable."

"I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We've got a guy ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career. We've got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that's always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we've got to be better and we've got to learn from that because that is unacceptable."

Sunday was the second time this season Walker has been tossed from a game. He was ejected from the Packers' loss to the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter for shoving Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson after a play was over.

The Week 8 incident helped the Bills score a touchdown before halftime in a game they would go on to win 27-17.

The moment on Sunday gave the Lions an additional five yards of field position and a first down from the Packers' 4-yard line. Williams scored three plays later to give Detroit a 20-16 lead with 5:55 remaining.

Green Bay's offense was unable to answer when Aaron Rodgers threw an interception to Kerby Joseph. The Lions ran out the clock to preserve the win and eliminate the Packers from playoff contention.

Walker was a highly touted prospect coming out of Georgia and was selected No. 22 overall by the Packers in the 2022 draft. He made 16 starts and has appeared in all 17 games this season.

The 22-year-old led the Packers in combined tackles (121) and solo tackles (75). He also had five tackles for loss and four quarterback hits as a rookie.