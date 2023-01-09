Broncos Rumors: Insiders Question How Eager Sean Payton Is to Take On Russell Wilson

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

At this time a year ago, having Russell Wilson on a roster would have been one of the key components in attracting a head coach to a coaching vacancy.

After a miserable 2022 season, Wilson has reportedly become more of a detriment.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reported some close to Sean Payton "question how eager he would be to take on Wilson." Payton is the crowned jewel of this coaching carousel, despite teams knowing they will have to part with draft pick compensation in order to hire him while he's still under contract with the New Orleans Saints.

