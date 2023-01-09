X

    Seahawks Fans Rejoice as Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Playoff Hopes Crushed by Goff, Lions

    Doric SamJanuary 9, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions is seen on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The Detroit Lions were already eliminated from playoff contention when they took the field for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, but they reveled in the chance to ruin the postseason hopes of their NFC North rivals.

    The Lions ended the season with a 20-16 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to hold onto the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

    Sunday's win was a gutsy effort by a team that didn't have much to play for. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was aggressive in his play-calling, and a late, go-ahead touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams sealed the win for Detroit and broke Barry Sanders' franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season.

    But the real winner of the night was the Seahawks, and many celebrated the team's return to the playoffs on social media:

    Tyler Lockett @TDLockett12

    Let's go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Nino @qdiggs6

    DETROIT!!!!!!

    Seahawks Fans Rejoice as Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Playoff Hopes Crushed by Goff, Lions
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rashaad Penny @pennyhendrixx

    I'm so pumped for my dawgs man!!! Chances and Opportunities. 💙

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    So the <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> trade Russell Wilson, start <a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> and turn a so-called rebuilding season into a playoff one…AND hold the 5th overall pick in the 2023 Draft. <br><br>Well done <a href="https://twitter.com/PeteCarroll?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeteCarroll</a> and congrats to the rest of the 12s.

    Gee Scott Sr. @GeeScottSr

    Experts: "Seahawks can't do anything with Geno Smith" <br><br>Pete Carroll: <a href="https://t.co/uGJnH3zOUJ">pic.twitter.com/uGJnH3zOUJ</a>

    Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson

    The Seahawks are heading to the playoffs and will pick fifth overall in April. Per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>, only 10 teams in the common draft era (since 1967) have picked in the top five after making the playoffs. It hasn't happened since the Jets in 2003.

    Nathan Brand @NathanBrandWA

    Heck of a year for Seattle sports!<br><br>- Seahawks make playoffs, were only supposed to win 4 games<br><br>- Mariners make playoffs, <a href="https://twitter.com/JRODshow44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JRODshow44</a> wins ROY<br><br>- UW Football had a great year, finishing 12th in the AP &amp; beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl<br><br>- Kraken are having a fantastic season so far <a href="https://t.co/HnlTWAbr0H">https://t.co/HnlTWAbr0H</a>

    Jen Mueller @JenTalksSports

    There are so many cool stories around this Seahawks team this year including Geno Smith being named to the Pro Bowl and leading the Hawks to the playoffs. The entire stadium chanted his name in Week 1 and Week 18. Couldn't be happier for <a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> and what he's done this year

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, get 2 first round picks, 2 2nd round, 3 players &amp; still make playoffs. That's good business.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Seahawks still haven't missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons under Pete Carroll. <a href="https://t.co/Nm1CNpMk2q">pic.twitter.com/Nm1CNpMk2q</a>

    Jimmy Durkin @Jimmy_Durkin

    Mad respect to the Lions for this one.

    Mitchell Schwartz @MitchSchwartz71

    Dan Campbell ruining NBC's dream of Rodgers driving down the field to tie or win the game

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Lions EARNED this victory. You get what you earn not what you deserve. Lions have a BRIGHT future. Happy for Dan Campbell. His methods are unorthodox, but it wrks.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Dan Campbell really came in and said if we're not in, you guys aren't either.<br><br>And he wasn't kidding. Lions sweep Green Bay.

    The Seahawks were not expected to compete for a postseason berth after trading away longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. But led by Comeback Player of the Year candidate Geno Smith, Seattle was a pleasant surprise this season and proved to be able to compete against anybody.

    When the postseason begins next week, the Seahawks will have the daunting task of facing the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, who defeated them twice in the regular season.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.