Seahawks Fans Rejoice as Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Playoff Hopes Crushed by Goff, Lions

Seahawks Fans Rejoice as Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Playoff Hopes Crushed by Goff, LionsJanuary 9, 2023
The Detroit Lions were already eliminated from playoff contention when they took the field for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, but they reveled in the chance to ruin the postseason hopes of their NFC North rivals.
The Lions ended the season with a 20-16 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to hold onto the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.
Sunday's win was a gutsy effort by a team that didn't have much to play for. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was aggressive in his play-calling, and a late, go-ahead touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams sealed the win for Detroit and broke Barry Sanders' franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season.
But the real winner of the night was the Seahawks, and many celebrated the team's return to the playoffs on social media:
Rich Eisen @richeisen
So the <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> trade Russell Wilson, start <a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> and turn a so-called rebuilding season into a playoff one…AND hold the 5th overall pick in the 2023 Draft. <br><br>Well done <a href="https://twitter.com/PeteCarroll?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeteCarroll</a> and congrats to the rest of the 12s.
Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson
The Seahawks are heading to the playoffs and will pick fifth overall in April. Per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>, only 10 teams in the common draft era (since 1967) have picked in the top five after making the playoffs. It hasn't happened since the Jets in 2003.
Nathan Brand @NathanBrandWA
Heck of a year for Seattle sports!<br><br>- Seahawks make playoffs, were only supposed to win 4 games<br><br>- Mariners make playoffs, <a href="https://twitter.com/JRODshow44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JRODshow44</a> wins ROY<br><br>- UW Football had a great year, finishing 12th in the AP & beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl<br><br>- Kraken are having a fantastic season so far <a href="https://t.co/HnlTWAbr0H">https://t.co/HnlTWAbr0H</a>
Jen Mueller @JenTalksSports
There are so many cool stories around this Seahawks team this year including Geno Smith being named to the Pro Bowl and leading the Hawks to the playoffs. The entire stadium chanted his name in Week 1 and Week 18. Couldn't be happier for <a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> and what he's done this year
The Seahawks were not expected to compete for a postseason berth after trading away longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. But led by Comeback Player of the Year candidate Geno Smith, Seattle was a pleasant surprise this season and proved to be able to compete against anybody.
When the postseason begins next week, the Seahawks will have the daunting task of facing the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, who defeated them twice in the regular season.