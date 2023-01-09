Seahawks Fans Rejoice as Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Playoff Hopes Crushed by Goff, Lions

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions were already eliminated from playoff contention when they took the field for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, but they reveled in the chance to ruin the postseason hopes of their NFC North rivals.

The Lions ended the season with a 20-16 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to hold onto the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

Sunday's win was a gutsy effort by a team that didn't have much to play for. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was aggressive in his play-calling, and a late, go-ahead touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams sealed the win for Detroit and broke Barry Sanders' franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season.

But the real winner of the night was the Seahawks, and many celebrated the team's return to the playoffs on social media:

The Seahawks were not expected to compete for a postseason berth after trading away longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. But led by Comeback Player of the Year candidate Geno Smith, Seattle was a pleasant surprise this season and proved to be able to compete against anybody.

When the postseason begins next week, the Seahawks will have the daunting task of facing the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, who defeated them twice in the regular season.