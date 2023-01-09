Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign.

That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.

As a result, the Seattle Seahawks are the seventh and final seed in the NFC postseason bracket.

Green Bay's offense was largely to blame, as it consistently stalled in scoring opportunities and saw Aaron Rodgers throw a critical interception in the closing minutes. The offensive line struggled to block Aidan Hutchinson, turnovers plagued the unit at inopportune times and the rushing attack never truly established itself.

Social media had plenty of response to the Packers' failure:

The Lions were eliminated before kickoff thanks to Seattle's overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, so all the pressure was on the home team. And the Packers played like it, at least offensively.

Green Bay managed just three field goals in a first half that saw Aaron Jones lose a fumble and a failed fourth-down attempt. It wasn't much different to start the second half, when a drive stalled again and Mason Crosby missed a field goal by hitting the crossbar.

The offense finally broke through when Christian Watson made an incredible catch on a deep ball as he was being interfered with, which set up a Rodgers touchdown pass to Allen Lazard.

Yet the Lions took the lead in the fourth quarter with Jamaal Williams' second touchdown of the game on a drive that saw Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker ejected for shoving a member of Detroit's training staff.

Rodgers then threw a terrible interception to Kerby Joseph and never touched the ball again.