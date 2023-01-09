X

    Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign.

    That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.

    As a result, the Seattle Seahawks are the seventh and final seed in the NFC postseason bracket.

    Green Bay's offense was largely to blame, as it consistently stalled in scoring opportunities and saw Aaron Rodgers throw a critical interception in the closing minutes. The offensive line struggled to block Aidan Hutchinson, turnovers plagued the unit at inopportune times and the rushing attack never truly established itself.

    Social media had plenty of response to the Packers' failure:

    Mark Lazerus @MarkLazerus

    Well, Aaron Rodgers will have plenty of time to do his own research on what went wrong this season.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Wow. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> sweep Aaron Rodgers for the first time ever and boot the Packers out of the playoffs. <br><br>A hard knock indeed.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    a touchdown please <a href="https://t.co/FbJ7dOPY2m">pic.twitter.com/FbJ7dOPY2m</a>

    Zach Kruse @zachkruse2

    Packers have 9 points on 5 drives into Lions territory.

    Jacob Westendorf @JacobWestendorf

    Games like this are why the Qb gets $50 mil

    Kassidy Hill @KassidyGHill

    The Packers are playing like a team who thought this game was won before kickoff.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    The Packers need more than Aaron Rodgers. Bad sack in scoring position. Bad check on fourth down in your own territory. Bad delay of game. <br><br>These are the games he's paid to go win just because he's Aaron Rodgers. Defense is doing the job.

    NFL @NFL

    KERBY JOSEPH. HIS THIRD INT OF RODGERS THIS YEAR.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsGB</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/9hDtJVDM1m">https://t.co/9hDtJVDM1m</a> <a href="https://t.co/yuOfeiio8d">pic.twitter.com/yuOfeiio8d</a>

    Michele Steele @MicheleSteele

    Lions dragging GB with them to the off-season: <a href="https://t.co/hezL7JhNc0">pic.twitter.com/hezL7JhNc0</a>

    Matt Peck @Bulls_Peck

    I've been immunized from having to watch Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs.

    Greg Braggs Jr. @GBraggsJr23

    The Green Bay Packers are eliminated from losing in the 1st round of the playoffs.

    Bunkie Perkins @BunkiePerkins

    More like Byehuasca

    The Lions were eliminated before kickoff thanks to Seattle's overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, so all the pressure was on the home team. And the Packers played like it, at least offensively.

    Green Bay managed just three field goals in a first half that saw Aaron Jones lose a fumble and a failed fourth-down attempt. It wasn't much different to start the second half, when a drive stalled again and Mason Crosby missed a field goal by hitting the crossbar.

    The offense finally broke through when Christian Watson made an incredible catch on a deep ball as he was being interfered with, which set up a Rodgers touchdown pass to Allen Lazard.

    Yet the Lions took the lead in the fourth quarter with Jamaal Williams' second touchdown of the game on a drive that saw Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker ejected for shoving a member of Detroit's training staff.

    Rodgers then threw a terrible interception to Kerby Joseph and never touched the ball again.

