3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 18 Win vs. Browns

1 of 3

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Entering their Week 9 bye, the Steelers were 2-6 and trending toward a losing season. They had made a quarterback change (from veteran Mitchell Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett) and were underperforming in various areas while also dealing with injuries to some key players.

The second half of the 2022 campaign went much better for Pittsburgh. It went 7-2 after its bye, ending the season with four consecutive wins and six victories in its final seven games.

The Steelers went from being close to the foot of the AFC standings to being a legitimate wild-card contender. They just couldn't quite climb out of the hole they had put themselves in early in the year.

"I think it will take a little bit of time to understand and come to terms with it, because I feel like we were just starting to play some really damn good football," Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt told reporters.

Even though the Steelers missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, their late surge provided some optimism for the future. They'll also have positive momentum heading into the offseason, when they can continue to improve their roster and add complementary players around their young core.

And again, Tomlin proved he can get the most out of his team. That's what he's done throughout his time in Pittsburgh, and it's what he'll likely continue to do.