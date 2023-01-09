Jets Rumors: Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr to Be Targeted by NYJ

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets enter the offseason facing multiple questions, the most significant being who will be under center in 2023. However, the team reportedly already has three targets in mind.

"This offseason, the New York Jets are going to pursue a veteran quarterback," SNY's Connor Hughes said, calling Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr the "players the Jets feel they can win with."

Hughes added that 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is also a "wild card" if he becomes available since the Baltimore Ravens are expected to use their franchise tag on him while negotiating a long-term deal.

"If he is made available, and the Ravens are willing to listen to offers, the Jets will do everything they can to position themselves to make a very, very compelling offer for Lamar Jackson," Hughes said.

New York has found itself in this position thanks to massive instability at the quarterback position throughout a once-promising season. 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson suffered a regression in his development and was benched multiple times. Longtime backup Mike White showed promise before getting injured, but he isn't the long-term answer. Veteran Joe Flacco, who started Sunday's loss against the Miami Dolphins, is nearing the end of his career.

Despite the quarterback carousel, the Jets started the season with a 7-4 record before ending with six consecutive losses. New York has talented players on both sides of the ball who have proved to be building blocks for the future, but the lack of a reliable signal-caller is an issue that looms over the team.

While Carr and Garoppolo would be viable answers to the Jets' problem, adding a player like Jackson can change the entire outlook of the franchise. New York is hoping to end its league-leading postseason drought in 2023, so it will be aggressive this offseason in finding the right player to lead the offense.

"The Jets have a team right now that they believe is ready to compete," Hughes said. "They are a quarterback away, and if a quarterback is available on the trade market like Lamar Jackson and it's gonna cost a lot, they will pay that pretty penny to get somebody like him."