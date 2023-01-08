NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 18 Early Slate

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins emerged as the winner of the three-team battle for the final AFC wild-card spot in Week 18's early set of games.

The Dolphins used three field goals to beat the New York Jets, and they received help from the Buffalo Bills to secure a postseason berth.

Miami entered Sunday behind the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card standings.

Buffalo's win, which was to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC, allowed the Dolphins to get into the postseason on Jason Sanders' game-winning field goal.

Miami's win eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh beat the Cleveland Browns, but it did not get the help it needed from the Jets to get into the postseason.

The entire AFC playoff field is set after the early afternoon window.

All of the attention now turns to the NFC, where the No. 1 seed and the last wild-card spot are still up for grabs.

AFC

Division Winners

1. Kansas City (14-3)

2. Buffalo (13-3)

3. Cincinnati (12-4)

4. Jacksonville (9-8)

Wild-Card Teams

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

6. Baltimore (10-7)

7. Miami (9-8)

Miami jumped into the final wild-card spot with its win over the New York Jets and Buffalo's win over New England.

The Dolphins did not play their best at home with Skylar Thompson at quarterback.

However, their defense held firm against Joe Flacco and did not allow a touchdown.

Jason Sanders won the game with 23 seconds left on a field goal. Miami added a late safety after the Jets' lateral play sent the ball out of bounds in the end zone.

The final score does not matter to the Dolphins. All that matters is they are through to the wild-card round.

New England was eliminated with its loss to Buffalo and Pittsburgh came up short because of its head-to-head loss to the Dolphins in Week 7.

The top of the AFC did not change Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Buffalo's home win over New England, which was powered by two kickoff return touchdowns from Nyheim Hines and three interceptions of Mac Jones, kept the Bills in second place.

Josh Allen and Co. will not play a true road game in the AFC postseason. If the Bills and Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship Game, that contest will be played at a neutral site.

Buffalo would host the AFC Championship Game if the Chiefs lose at some point in the postseason.

Cincinnati remained in third place with its win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals will host the Ravens in the wild-card round as a result of their home victory.

Baltimore is confirmed as the No. 6 seed. The Los Angeles Chargers are the No. 5 seed and will head to Jacksonville to face the AFC South-winning Jaguars.

Los Angeles' result against the Denver Broncos has no effect on the playoff seeding.

NFC

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia (13-3)

2. Minnesota (13-4)

3. San Francisco (12-4)

4. Tampa Bay (8-9)

Wild-Card Race

5. Dallas (12-4)

6. New York Giants (9-6-1)

7. Seattle (8-8)

8. Detroit (8-8)

9. Green Bay (8-8)

The NFC playoff picture will be sorted out in the late afternoon and night windows.

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the No. 1 overall seed with a win over the New York Giants.

Jalen Hurts is back for the Eagles, while the Giants are starting Davis Webb because they are locked into the No. 6 seed.

New York's most likely wild-card round opponent is the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota beat the Chicago Bears in the early window.

The Vikings are currently the No. 3 seed. They need a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals to leapfrog the NFC West champion.

Minnesota and New York played two weeks ago inside U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 27-24 on a Greg Joseph last-second field goal.

The 49ers will be the No. 2 seed with a win over Arizona and a Philadelphia victory. An Eagles loss and a 49ers win makes San Francisco the top seed.

The Dallas Cowboys need losses by the Eagles and 49ers and a win over the Washington Commanders to be the No. 1 seed. Dallas will likely be the No. 5 seed and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay secured the No. 4 seed last week by winning the NFC South. The Buccaneers rested their starters for a majority of Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The No. 7 seed comes down to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay sits in a win-and-in situation on Sunday night.

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with a win over the Los Angeles Rams and a Packers loss to the Detroit Lions. Seattle owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lions.

Detroit is in with a win over Green Bay and a Seattle loss.