Lakers Trade Rumors: Patrick Beverley 'Definitely' Wants to Return to Timberwolves

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley may be feeling a little homesick.

According to Jake Fischer on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype), the Los Angeles Lakers' veteran point guard "definitely would like to go back to Minnesota."

Beverley had been a key part of the Timberwolves' return to the playoffs last season, giving the team a fiery veteran presence to go along with his feisty perimeter defense. But in the offseason, he was traded to the Utah Jazz in the blockbuster Rudy Gobert deal before the Lakers acquired him in August for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

The Lakers have struggled this year, but after a horrid start, they have clawed their way back to a somewhat respectable 19-21 record. If the Lakers try to shake up the core around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, however, Beverley is one of the obvious options to be moved.

It sounds like he would be happy if his potential departure took him back to Minnesota.