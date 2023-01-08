Report: Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. Commits to 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is entering the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Martin will be the second player added to this year's event, joining the Portland Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of 2004 All-Star Kenyon Martin, is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 39 appearances for the Rockets this season.

At 10-29, Houston owns the NBA's worst record. That's not unexpected with the franchise still in the early phase of its rebuild.

Martin has at least provided fans with plenty of eye-popping highlights. While the 6'7" forward doesn't qualify as a star-level talent, his inclusion in the dunk contest is more than merited.

His best dunk of the year came in a 99-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 18. The right-hander challenged two-time block champion Myles Turner at the rim and threw it down with a thunderous left-handed jam.

Martin will look to better teammate Jalen Green's performance in the 2022 dunk contest this year in Salt Lake City. Green didn't make it out of the first round after posting a first-round score of 83.

Assuming the NBA sticks with the two-round, four-player format, fans can expect two more names to be confirmed for the 2023 installment on Feb. 18.