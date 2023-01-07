Army All-American Bowl 2023: Top Recruits Announcing Commitments at Game

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Eight recruits rated 3 stars or higher will make their college football decisions Saturday at the 2023 Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, six class-of-2023 recruits will make a college commitment during the game: athlete Jelani McDonald, athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, wide receiver Malik Elzy, cornerback Tyler Scott, athlete Jamari Johnson and offensive tackle Caden Jones.

Those six players will be joined by a pair of class-of-2024 recruits making their decisions in edge-rusher TJ Capers and safety Peyton Woodyard, although neither of them will play in the game since they are both still high school juniors.

McDonald is the highest-rated player among the six seniors who will be announcing their college choice Saturday. He is rated as a 4-star prospect by the 247Sports composite, as well as the No. 130 overall player, No. 6 athlete and No. 26 player from the state of Texas in his recruiting class.

Harrison-Pilot is a 4-star recruit who plays his football at Temple High School in Temple, Texas. He is the No. 150 overall player, No. 8 athlete and No. 31 player from Texas, per 247Sports.

Elzy is a Chicago native who rates at 4 stars in the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the No. 305 overall player, No. 43 wideout and No. 4 player from the state of Illinois.

Scott is another 3-star recruit who plays at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia. He is ranked 446th nationally, 43rd among cornerbacks and 46th among players from the Peach State.

Johnson plays in Inglewood, California. He is a 4-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings and rated as the No. 421 overall player, No. 26 athlete and No. 30 player from California.

New Orleans native Jones stands 6'8" and weighs 325 pounds. He is a 3-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 493 overall player, No. 36 offensive tackle and No. 20 player from Louisiana.

When taking all players into account, Capers is the best who will be making their college decision at the Army All-American Bowl.

Capers is a Miami native who 247Sports gives the elusive 5-star prospect rating. He is also the No. 7 overall player, No. 2 edge-rusher and No. 2 player from Florida in the 2024 recruiting class. Capers is set to decide between Colorado, Georgia, Louisville, Miami and USC.

Woodyard, the other class of 2024 player making a decision, is a 4-star recruit from Bellflower, California. He is the No. 29 overall player, No. 2 safety and No. 2 player from California in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Like Capers, Woodyard has no shortage of options with his finalists being Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and USC.

The 2023 Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and can be watched on NBC or streamed live on Peacock.