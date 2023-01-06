X

    Jets' Blake Wheeler Set to Return After Missing Multiple Weeks with Ruptured Testicle

    Erin WalshJanuary 6, 2023

    WINNIPEG, MB December 15: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler (26) looks to make a pass during the regular season game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators on December 15 2022 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg MB. (Photo by Terrence Lee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Terrence Lee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler will return to the lineup Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning after suffering a ruptured testicle last month.

    Wheeler suffered the injury Dec. 15 when he was hit by a shot from Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey in a matchup against the Nashville Predators. He missed nine games with the ailment.

