Jets' Blake Wheeler Set to Return After Missing Multiple Weeks with Ruptured Testicle

Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler will return to the lineup Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning after suffering a ruptured testicle last month.

Wheeler suffered the injury Dec. 15 when he was hit by a shot from Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey in a matchup against the Nashville Predators. He missed nine games with the ailment.

