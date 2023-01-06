Report: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Cleared for Baseball Activities After Injuries

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

After missing the entire 2022 season due to injuries and a suspension for testing positive for a banned substance, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be ready to go for the start of spring training.

Per The Athletic's Dennis Lin, Tatis has been cleared to resume baseball activities after undergoing multiple surgeries in September and October.

Tatis' 80-game suspension, which began on Aug. 12, will carry over to the first 20 games of the 2023 season. He is tentatively eligible to return on April 20 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, pending no postponements.

The suspension means Tatis won't be allowed around the team once the regular season starts, but he is eligible to take part in activities during spring training.

Even before his suspension was announced, the 2022 season was a rough one for Tatis. There were conflicting reports in December 2021 that he was involved in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.

Tatis seemed to confirm he was involved in at least one motorcycle accident when speaking to reporters during spring training:

Padres general manager A.J. Preller announced on the same day that Tatis would miss up to three months with a fractured wrist, but he didn't confirm how the injury occurred.

When the Padres were waiting for Tatis to return in the second half last season, his suspension was announced.

Once the suspension ended his 2022 season, Tatis had two different surgeries. He had labrum surgery in August and a second procedure to repair a fractured scaphoid bone in his left wrist that was originally injured before the start of last season.

Durability has been a significant problem for Tatis since he was called up to the big leagues in 2019. The 24-year-old missed 78 games during his rookie season due to a back injury. He suffered a left shoulder subluxation multiple times in 2021.

When Tatis has been able to play, he's been one of the best players in Major League Baseball. He finished in the top four in NL MVP voting in 2020 and 2021. The Dominican superstar has a .292/.369/.596 slash line in 273 career games.

The Padres haven't officially announced when players are due to report to spring training. Their first spring training game will be played against the Seattle Mariners on Feb. 24.