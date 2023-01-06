Former Chelsea, Juventus Star Gianluca Vialli Dies at Age 58 from Cancer

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Former Juventus star Gianluca Vialli died Thursday at the age of 58, per ESPN.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017.

"Surrounded by his family, he passed away last night after five years of illness faced with courage and dignity," his family said in a statement. "We thank the many who have supported him over the years with their affection. The memory of him and his example will live forever in our hearts."

The forward won two Serie A titles and the Italian Cup three times during his career. In 1990-91, he led the league with 19 goals while helping Sampdoria top the table. The squad also won the Italian Cup three times After a move to Juventus in 1992, he helped his club win Serie A with 17 goals during the 1994-95 season.

During his final year with the club in 1995-96, Juventus won its second-ever Champions League title with a win over Ajax in the finals.

Vialli ended his career with Chelsea, becoming a player-manager and winning both the League Cup and FA Cup.

Vialla also played a significant role with the Italian national team, appearing in two World Cups and helping the squad finish in third place in 1990.

In 2019, he was hired by Italy as the delegation chief and helped the squad win the Euro 2020 title.