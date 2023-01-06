Nate Colbert Dies at Age 76; Padres HOFer Is Franchise's All-Time HR Leader

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Former MLB slugger Nate Colbert died Thursday at the age of 76, the San Diego Padres announced:

No cause of death was announced.

Padres chairman Peter Seidler released a statement following the news:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert. Our hearts go out to his wife, Kasey, and the entire Colbert family at this very difficult time. An original member of the Padres in 1969, Nate was a trailblazer in the San Diego sports community. He was a three-time National League All-Star in brown and gold and became the Padres all-time home run king (163), a record that still stands today. Nate was devoted to his community off the field as well, dedicating his time to disadvantaged youth through his ministry. He was a magnetic person who will be dearly missed."

Colbert spent parts of 10 seasons in the majors from 1966 to '76, including six years with the Padres after joining the franchise as a member of an expansion squad in 1969.

The first baseman earned three All-Star selections in this stretch and was an MVP candidate in 1972 when he hit 38 home runs with 111 RBI. He tallied five home runs and 13 RBI in one day during a double-header, the latter standing as an MLB record. Stan Musial is the only other player who has hit five home runs in a single day.

Though the Padres finished in last place in all six of his seasons, Colbert was a difference-maker offensively with 163 total home runs. He remains the team's all-time leader, ahead of Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn and Dave Winfield.

Outside of San Diego, Colbert appeared for the Houston Astros, Montreal Expos, Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics, but he never replicated his success with just 10 home runs in 138 combined games.

Colbert was inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class in 1999.