Lakers Rumors: 10-Day Contract Signings Being Explored Ahead of Trade Deadline

AP Photo/LM Otero

The NBA's 10-day contract window opened Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking into some options, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

One of those players is shooting guard Tyler Dorsey, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports.

Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 provided more information.

The 6'5" shooting guard starred at Oregon before the Atlanta Hawks selected him with the No. 41 overall choice in the 2017 NBA draft. He played 83 games for the Hawks over two seasons before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dorsey played professionally in Israel and Greece over the next two seasons but signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks in July. Dorsey appeared in three games for the Mavericks this season before the Mavs waived him on Dec. 26.

The Lakers have a roster spot open after waiving Matt Ryan on Dec. 1, which is the team's last transaction.

The 10-day contract option is there for them. Ten-day contracts either last 10 days or three games (whichever occurs first). An NBA team can sign a player to a successive 10-day contract, but after that deal ends, the franchise must then decide to either sign the player for the remainder of the season or part ways.

The 17-21 Lakers have gotten off to a rough start but are trending in the right direction now. They have won three straight games despite playing without star big man Anthony Davis, who is rehabbing from a right foot injury. The Lakers also beat the Miami Heat 112-109 despite also missing LeBron James, who sat with a non-COVID illness.