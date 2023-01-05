Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss at Least Next 3 Games With Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal made his return from a three-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he reaggravated the injury that caused his stint on the sidelines.

The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal is expected to miss another three games at least after an MRI revealed a low-grade hamstring strain. Beal, who previously missed time with hamstring soreness, is expected to be reevaluated in one week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.