X

    Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss at Least Next 3 Games With Hamstring Injury

    Doric SamJanuary 5, 2023

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal wears street clothes during a break in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Washington. Beal did not play due to injury. The Wizards won 127-102. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal made his return from a three-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he reaggravated the injury that caused his stint on the sidelines.

    The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal is expected to miss another three games at least after an MRI revealed a low-grade hamstring strain. Beal, who previously missed time with hamstring soreness, is expected to be reevaluated in one week.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.