    Dennis Schröder Hyped by Lakers Fans with MVP Chant After Win with LeBron James Out

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 5, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 4: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court after the game against the Miami Heat on January 4, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Guard Dennis Schröder was celebrated Wednesday for leading a ragtag group of Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-109 upset of the Miami Heat.

    The Lakers were without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis because of injuries. Starter Lonnie Walker IV also missed the game, and key reserve Troy Brown Jr. left the game early as well.

    In the face of adversity, Schröder stepped up and scored a game- and season-high 32 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

    NBA @NBA

    32 PTS (season-high)<br>4 REB<br>4 STL<br>4 Threes<br><br>Dennis Schroder came up big in the Lakers W 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/RuE6Zt5FNz">pic.twitter.com/RuE6Zt5FNz</a>

    Impressively, Schröder remained in the game after stepping on Heat center Bam Adebayo's foot and twisting his ankle, ultimately knocking down a go-ahead three-pointer with 5:22 remaining to give the Lakers a lead they would never relinquish.

    Schröder's gutsy performance yielded and MVP chants from the crowd at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., and while they may have been tongue-in-cheek, he was undoubtedly the MVP of the game:

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    Imagine hearing MVP chances for Dennis Schroder at the Crypt in August, 2021. What a wild turn of events.

    LeBALLMight @lekaijuthegoat

    WHOS GIVING SCHRODER MVP CHANTS LMFAO

    Asa Ron Niruha @Jan_Danniel

    Dennis Schroder MVP SZN

    Phillip Barnett @regularbarnett

    Am I hearing MVP chants for dennis schroder??

    While some made their MVP case for Schröder, others merely praised a strong showing and lauded the value the Lakers have gotten out of him this season:

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    Reminder: Dennis Schroder is only making $2.6 million this season. He might've earned every penny of that tonight.

    Audel Del Toro @CantBeatAudel

    Thomas Bryant &amp; Dennis Schroder are the best vet minimum contracts the Lakers have ever signed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakeshow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakeshow</a>

    kokonatsdilaik @RaflyMontu

    Just like old times in OKC guys <a href="https://twitter.com/russwest44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russwest44</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DennisSchroder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DennisSchroder</a> ⚡️⚡️

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    DENNIS SCHRODER IS THE OTHER HERO WE DESERVE

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Dennis Schroder tonight:<br><br>32 PTS<br>4 STL<br>8-15 FG<br>4-7 3P<br><br>Joins LeBron and AD as the only lakers with multiple 30-point games this season. <a href="https://t.co/UeVsc08Z55">pic.twitter.com/UeVsc08Z55</a>

    ʙʀᴏɴ & ᴘᴀᴏʟᴏ ꜰᴀɴ @iamchrixtian10

    dennis schroder is much better when he doesnt have to pass and can just get his own. still dont like the fit next to lonnie

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    If nothing else, I'm glad that we can now say "the Dennis Schroder game" without it referring to the time he went scoreless in the playoffs.<br><br>That's a cool thing to come out of this season.

    Although Schröder largely led the way on Wednesday, he was far from the only Lakers player to step up in the absence of their top two stars.

    Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook also came through with one of his best performances of the season, registering 21 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals.

    Head coach Darvin Ham also got 21 points and nine rebounds out of Thomas Bryant, 11 points out of Austin Reaves and 10 points out of Wenyen Gabriel.

    With the win, the Lakers have now been victorious in four of their past five games, which is no small feat since they have been without AD for the past 10 games.

    At 17-21, the Lakers aren't exactly where they want to be, but they are now just one game out of the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference, which is the final postseason play-in position.

    LeBron doesn't figure to miss much time, and Davis should get healthy and back in the lineup eventually, which will make the Lakers an even more dangerous team.

    Players like Schröder stepping up when James and AD are out could ultimately be a good thing, since it will potentially give him the confidence to continue playing well even after the stars return.

