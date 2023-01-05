Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Naomi, The Young Bucks and More

1 of 4

Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut as Moné at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and if a report by Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live is any indication, the other half of the former WWE women's tag team champions is also expected to make her return to the squared circle soon.

Alvarez noted that it is expected Naomi will be returning to WWE.

The 35-year-old joined Banks in walking out of the company in May amid frustrations over the creative plans for the then-tag team titleholders. She has not been seen on WWE television since, and the report by Alvarez is the first real indication that she has any plans to return.

A decorated competitor who has twice held the SmackDown Women's Championship, Naomi is somehow still underutilized by management. As seen in her feud with Sonya Deville a year ago, she has a strong connection with fans, who genuinely want to see her succeed.

WWE would be foolish to bring her back without a plan in place to push her and maximize the excitement that would accompany her return. Book her against Charlotte Flair and let them tear the house down at WrestleMania 39 in April.

This time, WWE should also actually market and merchandise Naomi, whose customized glow version of the blue-brand title could have made the company millions had it been wise enough to recognize how over she is with fans and produce it ahead of time.

Who knows if a match with Flair is in the cards or what Triple H and Co. may be thinking in regards to Naomi's reported comeback, but now is the time to evaluate how to best utilize her in way that reflects her talent and her popularity within the WWE Universe.

