Kevin Durant's Dominance Awes NBA Twitter Despite Nets' Loss vs. Bulls

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets had their 12-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday night, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort from star forward Kevin Durant.

The 12-time All-Star went off for 44 points in a 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Durant shot an efficient 15-of-22 from the field, but his scoring outburst wasn't enough to overcome a subpar showing on the defensive end by Brooklyn.

The Bulls shot 53.1 percent from the field and had six players score in double figures. DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams led the way with 22 points apiece, while big man Nikola Vučević notched 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Durant got some help from Kyrie Irving, who scored 25 points, and Seth Curry, who added 22 off the bench. However, the rest of the supporting cast failed to make much of an impact.

Despite the loss, NBA Twitter expressed its adulation for Durant after another MVP-caliber performance:

Durant has now shot over 60 percent from the field in three straight games, indicating that he's locked in and motivated to lead the Nets to title contention this year. However, he will not be able to do it alone, as Brooklyn will need its role players to produce when adversity hits if it hopes to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The Nets (25-13) will try to bounce back when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) on Friday.