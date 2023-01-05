X

    Kevin Durant's Dominance Awes NBA Twitter Despite Nets' Loss vs. Bulls

    Doric SamJanuary 5, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 04: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on January 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    The Brooklyn Nets had their 12-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday night, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort from star forward Kevin Durant.

    The 12-time All-Star went off for 44 points in a 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Durant shot an efficient 15-of-22 from the field, but his scoring outburst wasn't enough to overcome a subpar showing on the defensive end by Brooklyn.

    The Bulls shot 53.1 percent from the field and had six players score in double figures. DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams led the way with 22 points apiece, while big man Nikola Vučević notched 21 points and 13 rebounds.

    Durant got some help from Kyrie Irving, who scored 25 points, and Seth Curry, who added 22 off the bench. However, the rest of the supporting cast failed to make much of an impact.

    Despite the loss, NBA Twitter expressed its adulation for Durant after another MVP-caliber performance:

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Is it possible…Kevin Durant is better than ever?

    Hoop Muse @HoopMuse

    Kevin Durant in Loss tonight:<br><br>44 PTS<br>5 AST<br>4 REB<br>2 BLK<br>1 STL<br>15/22 FG<br>5/10 3PT<br>9/9 FT<br><br>Snaps a 12-game win streak for Nets <a href="https://t.co/4Ng7NkZXvM">pic.twitter.com/4Ng7NkZXvM</a>

    Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance

    KD's longevity is no surprise to anyone who knows or has worked with him. Incredible level of commitment, focus &amp; wants to be challenged. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    Travonne Edwards @Travonne

    Kevin Durant had 44 points on 22 FGA

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    Bulls snap the Nets' 12-game win streak despite 44 points from Kevin Durant.<br><br>Brooklyn dug themselves a hole with lackadaisical defensive effort out of the gate.<br><br>And a poor showing from the supporting cast prevented them from digging themselves out.

    NetsDaily @NetsDaily

    From NetsPR<br>Kevin Durant (game-high 42 points) has recorded his third 40-point game of the season.<br><br>Durant is the second player in franchise history to record a 40-point game in Chicago (Vince Carter - 43 points - 4/11/06 at Chicago).

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Kevin Durant just recorded his 79th career game with 40+ points.<br><br>He's now tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the 10th most in NBA history.

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    Every Net, including Kyrie, should probably just give KD the ball right now.

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    OH YEAH KD IS COOKING

    Solo @YT_Solo

    KD in his bag tn 🎒

    TJ ⚡️ @StockzNCrypto

    KD!!!! Aye man he getting at least 40 if not 50 tonight

    Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB

    KD is cooking in Chicago. This is his 18th 30-point game of the season.

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    Durant 32 points<br>Nets teammates 31 points

    EL Gran' Osvaldo🥷 @Vizzy_rayven

    Durant with 39pts<br><br>Sheesh

    Will Gottlieb @Will_Gottlieb

    KD saw Donovan had 71 against the Bulls and said let me see what I can do. 28 points at half.<br><br>Bulls have done as much as they can on him, but he's on absolute fire. <br><br>BUT, Bulls still lead 69-59 at the half

    Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a> trailed 64-46 before Kevin Durant clearly decided to take over. He had every Brooklyn point in a 13-5 run, along with two steals, two blocks and a glare at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> bench. They still trail by ten at the break, after allowing .578 shooting.

    Brandon ®️ @BLCity5

    Everyone besides KD &amp; Seth are out of sync tonight. It happens.

    Durant has now shot over 60 percent from the field in three straight games, indicating that he's locked in and motivated to lead the Nets to title contention this year. However, he will not be able to do it alone, as Brooklyn will need its role players to produce when adversity hits if it hopes to make a deep run in the playoffs.

    The Nets (25-13) will try to bounce back when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) on Friday.

