Rafael Devers, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Largest Contracts in MLB History

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

One day after agreeing to a $17.5 million contract for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers received an eye-popping extension that puts him in rare company.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Devers agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension that begins in 2024. The total value of the deal ranks as the sixth-highest in major-league history ahead of former National League MVP Bryce Harper:

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: 12 years, $426.5 million (2019)

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: 12 years, $365 million (2021)

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: 9 years, $360 million (2023)

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: 10 years, $341 million (2022)

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: 14 years, $340 million (2021)

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox: 11 years, $331 million (2023)

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies: 13 years, $330 million (2019)

This extension concludes a long and winding saga for Devers, who made $11.2 million in the 2022 season and would have become a free agent in 2024. He had long expressed his desire to remain in Boston, but he proved himself to be worthy of a larger contract.

The 26-year-old led the Red Sox with 27 home runs and 88 RBI last season while hitting .295/.358/.521. He is undoubtedly the face of the franchise, especially after the departure of longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres this winter.

The deal saves an otherwise rocky offseason for Boston. In addition to Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi also walked away from the team in free agency. Boston whiffed on the top players on the open market, but managed to sign promising Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida and three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.

After keeping Devers happy, the Red Sox will try to bounce back from last year's last-place finish in the AL East when they return to action in the 2023 season.