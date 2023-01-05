NHL Power Rankings: Bruins Back Alone on Top as Lightning Rise Up

0 of 6

This just in: The Boston Bruins are good at hockey.

The league's northeastern-most U.S. team has copped points at an 80-plus percent clip for nearly half a season and another successful stretch—2-0-1 this week against three Eastern Conference rivals—has yielded an eighth straight perch atop B/R's power rankings.

But the three-time reigning conference champs are making a move.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were 10-3 in December and opened 2023 with a victory at Chicago to pull within four points of second-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

The Lightning also pulled into fourth place in the power rankings on the strength of two third-place votes and three fourth-place votes from the six-person B/R panel. Boston got five first-place votes and a second from the panel, and the remainder of the top five is composed of Carolina in second, the Maple Leafs in third and the Vegas Golden Knights in fifth.

Our panel awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd in coming up with the weekly list. A team's ranking from last week and its subsequent move are listed alongside each updated placement.