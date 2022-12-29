NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes Join Bruins at No. 1

0 of 6

Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Sometimes, things stay the same. And sometimes, they change.

The Boston Bruins remain amid a historically good start that's seen them play 20 home games without a regulation loss and establish comfortable league leads in wins, goals and goal differential.

But they're not the only team playing on an elite level.

The Carolina Hurricanes have won nine straight games and earned at least a point in 15 straight while joining the Bruins as both divisional leaders in the Eastern Conference and penthouse-dwelling teams in this week's edition of B/R's Power Rankings.

It's the seventh straight week atop the list for Boston, which leads second-place Toronto by seven points in the Atlantic Division. It's the first in the driver's seat for Carolina, which had a six-point lead on New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division entering Wednesday's play.

The Hurricanes jumped from second in last week's polling after earning two of four first-place votes this time around. Meanwhile, the rest of the top five consists of the aforementioned Maple Leafs, who stayed in third place; the Dallas Stars, who climbed two spots from sixth; and the also aforementioned Devils, who remained stable in fifth place.

Our panel awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd in coming up with the weekly list. A team's ranking from last week and its subsequent move are listed alongside each updated placement. Scroll through to see where your favorites landed, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.