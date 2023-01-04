2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects

0 of 3

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18.

Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Texans need to lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday or match the result of the Chicago Bears to secure the top selection.

Young and Stroud both impressed in their final auditions at the collegiate level in the Sugar Bowl and Peach Bowl respectively.

The Texans will break down every intricacy of the two quarterbacks over the next four months to ensure they have the right guy to lead the franchise forward into a new era.

The Chicago Bears do not need a quarterback with Justin Fields already on the roster.

They will sit in an enviable position if they lock up the No. 2 seed. They could either trade down with a team that needs a quarterback or select the best non-quarterback in the draft class, which could be Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.