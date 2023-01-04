WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 3January 4, 2023
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 3
Starting the new year, WWE NXT had much to prove. The program has been finding its footing but has not reached for the heights the gold brand previously aimed for. 2023 could change that.
This January 3 edition would including a grudge match as Alba Fyre faced Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match.
Grayson Waller has taunted Bron Breakker for week. The NXT champion would finally get him in the ring on "The Grayson Waller Effect"
Apollo Crews would battle Carmelo Hayes with a possible future title opportunity for the winner. Trick Williams had his own assignment, taking out Axiom.
NXT had a solid card promised that also needed to set for the stage for New Year's Evil next week, including such stars as Roxanne Perez, The Creed Brothers and New Day.
Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Apollo Crews
- Booker T described this as "a main event anywhere in the world", but this was not even the main event of this episode of NXT.
- Trick Williams distracted Crews on the apron, allowing Melo to kick him to the floor.
- The A Champion planted Crews with a powerbomb then transitioned into a single-leg Boston crab. The Nigerian Warrior battled out but was left limping.
- Crews answered a pump kick with a pump kick, but Melo responded with a cutter.
Carmelo Hayes attacked the knee of Apollo Crews, and it set up the finish. Crews missed a standing moonsault and landed on the knee. The A Champion caught him with a double-knee facebuster and a diving axe kick to win.
This was a good match, though Melo had to slow down for Crews in spots. What worked well was the focus on the knee of Crews as well as the clean finish. It sold how dangerous The A Champion is to Bron Breakker if he does get past Grayson Waller.
The finish was a bit mistimed, but for the most part, the two have chemistry to explore. Crews just needs to push himself by opening up his arsenal more for the rematch down the line if he wants to prove himself as a top guy again.
Result
Melo def. Crews by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Axiom vs. Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)
- After Melo's win over Apollo Crews, Axiom attacked Melo and Trick.
- Follow Trick's win, Melo and Trick attacked Axiom until Crews made the save.
Trick Williams used his strength to take control of the action early, but Axiom showed he could match him strike for strike. The Superstar hit the Golden Ratio to pick up the victory.
This was a solid short match but could have been more. Axiom winning so quickly makes him look good but did not give Trick much of a shot to show what he can do. The two gave just a hint of interesting chemistry.
NXT is playing a dangerous game of possible 50-50 booking when it comes to Axiom, Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Melo is the priority and should not lose the likely tag team match coming just to help save face for the good guys.
Result
Axiom def. Trick by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Dijak vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (w/ Tony D'Angelo)
- Earlier in the day, Dijak finally let Stacks go after they agreed to a match. Lorenzo had a bad black eye from the kidnapping.
- Stacks ran at Dijak repeatedly in the corner until he charged right into a big boot.
- Afterward, the big man tried to hurt Stacks more, but D'Angelo sent him running and challenged him to a match for next week at New Year's Evil.
Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo wanted to get back at Dijak, but he was completely outmatched. The big man put him away with Feast Your Eyes.
While this was another squash match to start the night, the story made sense. Dijak had beaten down Stacks, but Lorenzo has shown that he is a constant fighter. This was a showcase of how much Stacks continues to improve.
In the end, the big man is the priority. Dijak has found a gimmick that represents him well and could lead him to a quick return to the main roster. Before that, he has some interesting opponents to face.
While Dijak and Tony D'Angelo are technically both heels, The Don was working the babyface role here. It could be an interesting test to see if he can play both roles long term.
Result
Dijak def. Stacks by pinfall.
Grade
C+
The Women of NXT Call Their Shots at the Women's Championship
- Stark seemed to be especially tripping on her words throughout this segment.
- Fyre nearly got into the action during this brawl, but Dawn attacked her, leading to a fight into the parking lot and backstage area.
Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne declared 2023 as Toxic Attraction's year, claiming a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo and Zoey Stark all interrupted before Thea Hail call for a brawl.
Roxanne Perez appeared on the stage to announce a 20-woman battle royal that would crown her first challenger at NXT Vengance Day.
This was insufferably bad, and that is a shame because it highlighted so many of the women in NXT. No one seemed on their game, including some genuine struggles to deliver 15 second promos.
It is a good idea to have the women earn that first shot at Perez rather than just having Dolin and Jayne talk their way into a match. However, NXT needs to keep working with the talent to make sure they can talk before meeting an unforgiving main roster crowd.
Grade
F
Extreme Resolution: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn
- The brawl that began in the last segment continued as referees repeatedly scolded the talent awkwardly until they got to the ring.
- Dawn taunted Fyre repeatedly into embracing her dark side.
- Fyre hit the Gory Bomb for a nearfall then set a steel chair on Dawn for a senton bomb, but her opponent responded by throwing the chair into her face.
- Dawn tried to break the fingers of Fyre with a wrench and hammer.
After a physical brawl, Isla Dawn seemed to smile and accept her fate as Alba Fyre embraced her anger. Fyre put her opponent away with a senton bomb and Gory Bomb through the table outside.
This was a much stronger match, wrestled far more cleanly than their first. The two fought throughout the arena and differentiated their offense in a long match, especially including the brawl before the bell rang.
This should be the end of Fyre and Dawn's rivalry given the name of their match. However, the conclusion felt more confused than anything. It is unclear what Dawn got out of all this as Fyre did not seem that different from normal by the end of the match.
Dawn has already lost on the main roster, but if this somehow leads to Fyre changing and maybe even tagging with Dawn, that could be worth it.
Result
Fyre def. Dawn by pinfall.
Grade
B
Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal
- Bernal interrupted Mensah's interview to peddle his new late Christmas album.
- During Mensah's entrance, Big Body Javy attacked him on the ramp.
- Mensah planted Bernal with a springboard moonsault then a wheelbarrow kick.
Javier Bernal took advantage of an early advantage to dominate a good portion of this match. However, once Oro Mensah got momentum, he did not let up, winning with a running spinning heel kick.
While Big Body Javy continues to be an entertaining highlight of NXT, there was not much to this match. NXT loves a squash match where the one losing does most of the heavy-lifting, which was exactly this.
Mensah got the expected win, but he needs to show he can do more than hit a few nice high-flying moves. There are too many working in WWE at his speed. He needs something that makes him really stand out.
Result
Mensah def. Bernal by pinfall.
Grade
D+
