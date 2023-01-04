WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 3

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Starting the new year, WWE NXT had much to prove. The program has been finding its footing but has not reached for the heights the gold brand previously aimed for. 2023 could change that.



This January 3 edition would including a grudge match as Alba Fyre faced Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match.



Grayson Waller has taunted Bron Breakker for week. The NXT champion would finally get him in the ring on "The Grayson Waller Effect"

Apollo Crews would battle Carmelo Hayes with a possible future title opportunity for the winner. Trick Williams had his own assignment, taking out Axiom.

NXT had a solid card promised that also needed to set for the stage for New Year's Evil next week, including such stars as Roxanne Perez, The Creed Brothers and New Day.

