The 10 MLB Teams That Have Improved the Most This Offseason

The 2022-23 Major League Baseball offseason technically isn't over yet, but it certainly feels like it is. The free-agent market has been picked clean. The trade market is dormant. Spring training is near.

That makes now a good time to take stock, and what better way to do so than with close looks at the teams that have improved the most this winter?

There might have been a valid objective way to go about doing so, but we chose the subjective route of picking out 10 teams based on feel. Even if they sustained some losses in free agency and/or trades, they made up for them with the players they retained and added.

Let's count 'em down, starting with the least improved and ending with the most improved.