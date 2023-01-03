Suns' Deandre Ayton After Loss to Knicks: 'I'm Not Used to the No Fight in Us'

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are in trouble.

Monday's ugly 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks marked their third straight defeat and sixth in seven games, leading center Deandre Ayton to question the team's effort.

"I don't even know what's going on. For me, I could tell you this: I'm not used to the no fight in us," Ayton told reporters. "I'm used to us being down a hundred and we still are going to pull out and win the game, or we still have that mentality like we're about to win this game. Right now, we don't have that, so that's the only thing that's going on throughout these games and why we're losing. We just got to really lock in and fight. Right now, we can't be thinking that somebody's going to feel sorry for us or thinking somebody is going to save us—nobody is going to save us."

