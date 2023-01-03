X

    Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Contract Doesn't Have Newcastle Transfer Clause

    Cristiano Ronaldo does not have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Al-Nassr for Newcastle United next season, according to Mark Ogden of ESPN.

    After the Saudi Arabian club announced the superstar's signing last week, Marca reported Ronaldo can go on loan at Newcastle United in 2023-24 if the club qualifies for Champions League. The Magpies, which are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, currently sit in third place in the Premier League, with the top four clubs in the table at the end of the season granted a place in Europe's top club competition.

    Sources at the club said this report is "fake," per Ogden.

    Ronaldo signed a two-and-half-year deal with Al-Nassr that will pay him $75 million annually. According to Fabrizio Romano, he could make €200 million per year when adding commercial deals.

