Ryan Day May Give Up Play-Calling Duties for Ohio State Next Season, Herbstreit Says

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day might be looking to redefine his role for the 2023 season.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reported Monday on College GameDay (via the Columbus Dispatch's Colin Gay) that Day indicated "he's going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach."

"And when you are prepping a game plan, it's a lot more that goes into it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to be ready to call those plays Saturday," Herbstreit said. "So he's thinking about relinquishing those [responsibilities], which would be the first time ever. I don't know who, Brian Hartline, or whoever, would be involved."

