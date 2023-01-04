The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team

0 of 8

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases.

TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia.

Millions of eyeballs watched TCU, but many players had standout games outside of the spotlight. Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. set a bowl record, for example, and Memphis cornerback Sylvonta Oliver was the only player with multiple interceptions.

We're highlighting the best of the best, emphasizing production but not necessarily factoring in team results.