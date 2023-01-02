NFL Flexes Chiefs vs. Raiders, Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday For Week 18 Schedule

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Two Week 18 matchups are being flexed to Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will now play at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 7, and the Tennessee Titans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The remainder of the Week 18 schedule will be determined during or immediately following Monday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Saturday's game between the Titans (7-9) and Jaguars (8-8) will be one of the most significant during the Week 18 slate. The winner will claim the AFC South and clinch a berth in the playoffs.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have been on a tear, winning five of six games, including a stunning 40-34 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 18.

That said, Jacksonville's matchup against Tennessee may not be as exciting as many hope. The Titans have lost their last six games, and Ryan Tannehill is sidelined because of an ankle injury. The team will turn to Joshua Dobbs or rookie Malik Willis, but neither has performed particularly well this year.

The Chiefs (13-3), meanwhile, are fighting for the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) hold the tiebreaker over Kansas City after beating them Oct. 16.

Monday's matchup against the Bengals will be huge for the Bills, as a loss could punt them out of contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The only way they would remain in that spot is if Kansas City falls to Las Vegas, which is unlikely.

Following Monday Night Football, the Bills will close the season at home against the New England Patriots (8-8), who can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

One matchup fans are hoping to see on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 is the Green Bay Packers (8-8) versus Detroit Lions (8-8) at Lambeau Field. Following their win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Lions.

Detroit beat Green Bay 15-9 on Nov. 6, so their second matchup could be one of the most entertaining in Week 18.