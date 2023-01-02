Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaire Alexander Should've Been Flagged for Doing 'Griddy'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander wasn't going to let Minnesota Vikings wide receiver cook him for a second time this season in Sunday's matchup at Lambeau Field.

During Week 1, Jefferson posted 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers, helping the Vikings secure a 23-7 win. This time around, the superstar wasn't close to hitting those marks, catching just one pass for 15 yards on five targets in a 41-17 loss.

During the first quarter, Alexander broke up a pass intended for Jefferson and immediately hit the 23-year-old's signature "Griddy" celebration.

Following the game, Jefferson told reporters Alexander should have been flagged for taunting.

Leading up to the game, Alexander made controversial comments about Jefferson's Week 1 performance, calling it "a fluke."

Jefferson has proved it wasn't a fluke, having caught 123 passes for 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games leading up to Sunday.

However, Alexander did get the best of Jefferson on Sunday, and there certainly seems to be a rivalry brewing between the NFC North stars. If the Vikings and Packers meet in the postseason, get your popcorn ready.