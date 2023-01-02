Packers' Jaire Alexander Calls out Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless After Vikings Game

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander called out Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless following the team's 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

"Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me? They need to watch what they put out. Talkin' about, 'He a good corner.' I'm a great corner," Alexander told reporters following Sunday's game.

After Alexander called Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's 184-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Packers in Week 1 a "fluke," both Sharpe and Bayless called out the veteran cornerback during FS1's Undisputed.

Bayless and Sharpe agreed that Alexander had no right to call Jefferson's Week 1 performance a "fluke," especially after the season the third-year receiver has had.

Entering Sunday's game against Green Bay, Jefferson had caught 123 passes for 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. His receptions and yardage both rank first in the NFL. Additionally, he broke Randy Moss' single-season receiving record with the Vikings this season.

Bayless and Sharpe went on to say that Alexander is "really good at what he does," but that he needed to go out on the field on Sunday and back up the comments he made by being the one to cover and limit Jefferson.

Alexander and the Green Bay defense did more than enough to limit Jefferson in Sunday's game, as the 23-year-old had just one catch for 15 yards on five targets.

It's no surprise Alexander had a bounce-back game against Jefferson and the Vikings. He's in the midst of arguably his best season in the NFL and earned his second Pro Bowl selection since making his NFL debut in 2018.

Alexander entered Sunday's matchup having posted a career-high five interceptions, in addition to 13 pass breakups, 53 tackles and four tackles for loss.

If the Vikings and Packers somehow go on to meet in the postseason, the Alexander versus Jefferson matchup is going to be one of the best of the playoffs.

Minnesota (12-4) has already clinched a playoff berth, and Green Bay (8-8) can do so with a win over the Detroit Lions next weekend.