Aaron Rodgers on Packers' Win over Vikings: 'We're Becoming a More Dangerous Team'

Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field to move to 8-8 on the season and keep their playoff hopes alive.

While Green Bay had a rough 4-8 start to the season, it has rattled off four consecutive wins, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the team is becoming more difficult to play against.

"This is probably the first game we've played complementary football," Rodgers told reporters after Sunday's win.

He added: "We're becoming a more dangerous team."

The Green Bay offense struggled to get on the same page to start the season following the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Rodgers and his receivers, in particular struggled to find a connection.

In his first six games this season, rookie wideout Christian Watson caught just 10 passes for 88 yards. He has exploded over his last seven games, catching 26 passes for 419 yards and seven touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs has experienced a similar disconnect from Rodgers, though he hasn't experienced a similar breakout to Watson, having caught just 42 passes for 425 yards and three scores this season.

Losing Adams was definitely a tough transition for Rodgers, but it's clear he has learned how to spread the wealth among his receivers over the course of the season.

Sunday's game against the Vikings was Green Bay's best performance of the year. Rodgers completed 15 of 24 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown, while Aaron Jones rushed for 111 yards and AJ Dillon rushed for 41 yards and a score.

The team's defense and special teams were also brilliant against Minnesota.

Keisean Nixon returned a kick return 105 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Packers a 7-3 lead, and Darnell Savage Jr. followed it up with a pick-six of Kirk Cousins to extend Green Bay's lead to 14-3.

Perhaps one of the most impressive stats of the afternoon was the Packers defense limiting Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to just one catch for 15 yards. It was Jefferson's worst performance since Week 3 when he caught three passes for 14 yards.

The Packers now have the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau next weekend. If they sneak into the playoffs, they could be one of the more difficult teams to play against come Wild Card Weekend.