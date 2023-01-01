Seahawks' Geno Smith Earns $1M Contract Bonus After Eclipsing 4K Passing Yards

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith triggered a $1 million bonus on his contract in Sunday's game against the New York Jets by reaching 4,000 yards passing this season.

Smith is just the second quarterback in Seahawks history to reach 4,000 yards passing in a season, joining Russell Wilson, who accomplished the feat four times.

At halftime of Sunday's game against the Jets, Smith had completed eight of 12 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns to help the Seahawks take a 17-6 lead.

Smith entered Week 17 having completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 3,886 yards and 27 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 15 games.

The 32-year-old agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Seahawks for the 2022 season. His base salary is worth $3.5 million, and the total deal can rise to $7 million based on incentives.

Smith has been in Seattle since the 2020 season.