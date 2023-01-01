X

    Ron Rivera Crushed by Twitter for Commanders' 'Disastrous' QB Change to Carson Wentz

    Erin WalshJanuary 1, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Washington Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 on the season with a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FedEx Field, and head coach Ron Rivera is now being ripped for his decision to start Carson Wentz.

    Taylor Heinicke had started every game for the Commanders since Week 7, and he led the team to a 5-3-1 record in that span. Rivera opted to turn back to Wentz in the middle of a Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers before naming him the Week 17 starter.

    The decision to go back to Wentz proved disastrous for the Commanders as he completed just 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions against the Browns. He also had a rushing score, but the mistakes were too costly.

    With the Commanders still alive in the NFC playoff picture, turning back to Wentz wasn't the best idea, and NFL Twitter ripped Rivera for his decision following Washington's loss:

    Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano

    Carson Wentz throws his third interception ... or so it seems. It's being reviewed.<br><br>What an absolutely disastrous QB switch this was for Ron Rivera. Wentz is 15 of 24 for 133 yards and three interceptions if this stands.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    That's on Rivera for choosing Wentz. # Commanders

    Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter

    Ron Rivera has some explaining to do. Goodness gracious

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    And that'll probably do it for the Carson Wentz Era in DC.<br><br>Stat line today: 16-of-28, 143 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 31.4 rating.

    Mitchell Plitnick 🔥🕎 @MJPlitnick

    Any Washington <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> fans out there who aren't calling for Ron Rivera to be fired after his astoundingly stupid and baseless decision to bench Heinicke for Wentz today are far too forgiving.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsWAS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    MarkMaske @MarkMaske

    The Commanders are about to fall to 2-5 in games started by Carson Wentz. There was (and is) zero evidence this is a better team with Wentz at QB. It is fair to wonder if Ron Rivera's QB move cost his team a playoff spot. This should not be about trying to justify the trade.

    JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS

    Ron Rivera's going to have a really hard time defending Wentz after this performance.

    Paul Zeise @PaulZeise

    Honestly, Ron Rivera handing the ball to Carson Wentz with the playoffs on the line is almost a fireable offense

    Ben Beddoes @WHSVBen

    Leave it to Ron Rivera to make dumb decisions and likely miss the playoffs because of them. The Wentz experiment never worked and it's not working now.

    cara elizabeth @carasprunk

    Ron Rivera made a TERRIBLE decision playing Carson Wentz today. BRING BACK HEINECKE. <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsWAS</a> 🤬

    Mat Mlodzinski @MatMlodzinski

    This loss is not just on Carson Wentz.<br><br>It's on Ron Rivera for making the stupid decision to start Wentz in the first place.

    Ben Domenech @bdomenech

    If Washington loses this game Rivera should be fired.

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    That was an embarrassment.

    Wentz is now 2-5-0 as Washington's starter this season. Rivera told reporters after the loss that he's undecided on who will start the team's regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys next weekend.

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    Ron Rivera said "we'll see" about the QB for Week 18.

    The Wentz experiment in Washington is clearly over, and the Commanders are going to need to reevaluate the quarterback position entering the 2023 campaign, because even Heinicke is not that great.

    The Commanders will be eliminated from playoff contention if the Green Bay Packers defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

