Ron Rivera Crushed by Twitter for Commanders' 'Disastrous' QB Change to Carson Wentz

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 on the season with a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FedEx Field, and head coach Ron Rivera is now being ripped for his decision to start Carson Wentz.

Taylor Heinicke had started every game for the Commanders since Week 7, and he led the team to a 5-3-1 record in that span. Rivera opted to turn back to Wentz in the middle of a Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers before naming him the Week 17 starter.

The decision to go back to Wentz proved disastrous for the Commanders as he completed just 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions against the Browns. He also had a rushing score, but the mistakes were too costly.

With the Commanders still alive in the NFC playoff picture, turning back to Wentz wasn't the best idea, and NFL Twitter ripped Rivera for his decision following Washington's loss:

Wentz is now 2-5-0 as Washington's starter this season. Rivera told reporters after the loss that he's undecided on who will start the team's regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys next weekend.

The Wentz experiment in Washington is clearly over, and the Commanders are going to need to reevaluate the quarterback position entering the 2023 campaign, because even Heinicke is not that great.

The Commanders will be eliminated from playoff contention if the Green Bay Packers defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.