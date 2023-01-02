2023 New Year's Resolutions For WWE and AEW

2 of 5

One of the biggest issues with the AEW product is and has been, the frenetic pace of both Dynamite and Rampage. It is so jam-packed with content, some of it wholly meaningless in the grand scheme of things, that the biggest matches and angles have no time to breathe.

The result? They have less of an impact than they should because the viewer is off to another backstage vignette or promo before they can properly digest the major occurrence that just unfolded before them.

That should change in 2023.

Yes, Tony Khan has an enormous roster of talent and needs to focus on utilizing it the best way possible. More on that in a bit, but what he must do is better recognize what is most important on his show and give it the spotlight. Take the time to let the events that just occurred settle in with fans. Let it breathe so that the audience can fully understand that yes, this is a significant angle and not just a throwaway to keep those involved on TV.

Do not cut to a backstage promo featuring two guys on Friday's Rampage. Let it linger a bit. Let MJF's facial expressions sell the moment. Stay on Moxley as he fires up after a heel-clearing brawl. It's ok to hang onto the moment, especially if it will play a key role in future storytelling.

Focus on what's important, cut what is not. Use those backstage promos as social media exclusives that build to one-off matches on Rampage. The audience will not miss them, especially since Excalibur is going to run down the card for Friday's show later anyway.

Give the hot angles and matches the time to fully leave an imprint by slowing things down, cutting what is unnecessary and letting the audience absorb what is happening on your show. It will make it all much more meaningful in the long run.