NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: AFC, NFC Scenarios Ahead of Sunday's Games

1 of 2

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Division Leaders

1. Buffalo (12-3)

2. Kansas City (12-3)

3. Cincinnati (11-4)

4. Jacksonville (7-8)

Wild-Card Race

5. Baltimore (10-5)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

7. Miami (8-7)

8. New England (7-8)

9. New York Jets (7-8)

10. Pittsburgh (7-8)

11. Tennessee (7-9)

12. Las Vegas (6-9)

The No. 1 seed in the AFC could be decided in Week 17, but it likely will not.

The Buffalo Bills need a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday plus a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Denver Broncos on Sunday to clinch home-field advantage.

Kansas City is expected to win its AFC West contest inside Arrowhead Stadium, which will make Buffalo wait another week.

The Bengals need the Chiefs to lose so they could take over the top spot in the AFC standings with a win over Buffalo. Cincinnati has a head-to-head win over Kansas City.

Cincinnati can become the AFC North champion with a win and a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Baltimore already clinched a playoff spot.

The contenders for the last wild card spot will be determined by the result at Gillette Stadium.

Miami needs a win over New England to remain at least one game ahead of every team in the hunt for the No. 7 seed it currently possesses.

The Dolphins will rely on Teddy Bridgewater to deliver them a victory after Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out with a concussion.

A New England win opens a large set of possibilities in the wild card race.

The New York Jets, who play Miami in Week 18, visit the Seattle Seahawks in the late afternoon window on Sunday. Pittsburgh, who is eliminated with a Miami win, takes on Baltimore on Sunday night.

New England owns two head-to-head wins over the Jets and they defeated the Steelers. The Patriots are not in the clear by beating the Dolphins since they play the Bills in Week 18.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be more focused on winning the AFC South next week in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The Jags could be a player in the wild-card race in Week 18 if they beat the Houston Texans on Sunday and lose to the Titans.