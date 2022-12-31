X

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hints at NBA Scoring Record in Birthday Wish to LeBron James

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on December 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows LeBron James is coming for his all-time scoring record of 38,387 career points.

    And the Hall of Fame center hinted that he wouldn't mind seeing James set the record while wishing him a happy birthday on Saturday:

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar @kaj33

    Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388.

    James is just 527 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and, barring injury, seems assured to set the record this season. He's shown little signs of slowing down as he ages, notching 47 points in Friday's 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

    "The dude is nothing short of phenomenal, amazing," Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters after the game. "But it's something I expect. Like, it doesn't blow me away. It's just something I expect from him. It's just like, 'Damn! Carry on.'"

