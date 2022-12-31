Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hints at NBA Scoring Record in Birthday Wish to LeBron James

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows LeBron James is coming for his all-time scoring record of 38,387 career points.

And the Hall of Fame center hinted that he wouldn't mind seeing James set the record while wishing him a happy birthday on Saturday:

James is just 527 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and, barring injury, seems assured to set the record this season. He's shown little signs of slowing down as he ages, notching 47 points in Friday's 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

"The dude is nothing short of phenomenal, amazing," Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters after the game. "But it's something I expect. Like, it doesn't blow me away. It's just something I expect from him. It's just like, 'Damn! Carry on.'"