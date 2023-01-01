Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayJanuary 1, 2023
After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead.
Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams may look to rest starters in Week 17. The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans were cautious with Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry respectively on Thursday night, as both sat.
Here, you'll find the latest lineup buzz, some of the top plays for Sunday's games, along with a few DFS tips for DraftKings and FanDuel.
Consider Gardner Minshew II as a Budget QB Option
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is highly unlikely to play against the New Orleans Saints this week, as he continues to work through a shoulder injury.
"The decision to list Hurts as doubtful, and thereby all but eliminating his chances of playing Sunday, came down to a health and safety issue, a source said," ESPN's Tim McManus wrote.
With Hurts almost certainly out, Gardner Minshew II becomes a viable sleeper option for DFS games. With a price point of $5,500 at DraftKings and $7,500 at FanDuel, Minshew is a budget option that could allow managers to splurge at the skill positions.
Minshew doesn't face an ideal matchup, as the New Orleans Saints have allowed the 13th-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs. However, he does get to throw to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.
Against the Cowboys in Week 16, Minshew threw two interceptions, but he also threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns while running for a third score. He should be in store for another solid day against the Saints.
Look for Value with the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns in a game that means a whole lot to Washington and nothing to the Browns.
This creates a situation that could provide managers with a ton of DFS value.
Washington rookie wideout Jahan Dotson has been fantastic in recent weeks, finishing three straight games with a touchdown and at least four receptions. The Browns have a strong secondary, but again, they have no reason to play hard aside from pride.
The Browns have been putrid against the run, allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing RBs. That's great news for rookie back Brian Robinson Jr., who will handle the load against Cleveland.
Fellow running back Antonio Gibson has been ruled out. While Robinson had just 58 rushing yards in Week 16, he should have a stellar performance against a Browns team that doesn't stop the run.
Dotson is a true value with a price point of $4,600 at DraftKings and $6,100 at FanDuel. Robinson is right there with a price of $5,200 at DraftKings and $6,900 at FanDuel.
Don't Overthink It with Justin Jefferson
While searching for value, DFS managers sometimes overlook the pricier "can't-miss" plays. Don't do that with Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson this week.
Jefferson is the most expensive receiver, with a price of $9,500 at DraftKings and $9,200 at FanDuel. There's a good reason for this. Jefferson—who has a chance to crack 2,000 receiving yards this season—has a ridiculously high floor.
Jefferson has had only three games with fewer than 50 yards and no touchdowns. He's topped 120 yards in each of the last three weeks.
But Jefferson is pricey, and he'll face a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2022. Don't put too much weight on the matchup, though.
The last time the Packers and Vikings faced off, Jefferson finished with nine catches, 184 yards and two touchdowns. He probably won't produce numbers that are that gaudy, but he shouldn't disappoint managers either.
Consider a Chicago Bears Stack
If you're a fan of single-team stacks, consider partnering Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet against the Detroit Lions.
Fields isn't the cheapest of options—$7,900 at DraftKings and $8,400 at FanDuel—but his dual-threat ability provides a fantastic floor. He's a smidge cheaper than Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes and could easily out-perform both.
No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing QBs than Detroit.
Kmet is more of a budget option, with a price of $4,500 at DraftKings and $5,300 at FanDuel. He too could out-point some elite options, thanks to a stellar matchup.
The Lions have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Both Fields and Kmet went off the last time the Lions played the Bears. Fields finished with 167 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception, 147 rushing yards and two rushing scores. Kmet, meanwhile, caught four passes for 74 yards while hauling in both of Fields' touchdowns.
*Fantasy scoring information via FantasyPros.
