Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 4

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is highly unlikely to play against the New Orleans Saints this week, as he continues to work through a shoulder injury.



"The decision to list Hurts as doubtful, and thereby all but eliminating his chances of playing Sunday, came down to a health and safety issue, a source said," ESPN's Tim McManus wrote.

With Hurts almost certainly out, Gardner Minshew II becomes a viable sleeper option for DFS games. With a price point of $5,500 at DraftKings and $7,500 at FanDuel, Minshew is a budget option that could allow managers to splurge at the skill positions.

Minshew doesn't face an ideal matchup, as the New Orleans Saints have allowed the 13th-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs. However, he does get to throw to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

Against the Cowboys in Week 16, Minshew threw two interceptions, but he also threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns while running for a third score. He should be in store for another solid day against the Saints.

