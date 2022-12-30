Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN.

While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" was in violation of state regulations, Brees—who is serving as an interim assistant coach for Purdue during the Citrus Bowl—is reportedly the person in question.

Brees agreed to that role Dec. 15, releasing the following statement:

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl. I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"

A week later, the New Jersey-based PointsBet ended its relationship with the retired NFL quarterback, noting, "Regulatory and legal compliance, responsible gaming practices, and the integrity of legal sports betting are top priorities for our organization and this decision will allow us to uphold that commitment."

Not only did the NJDGE tell state sportsbooks to stop taking action on the game, but it also forced any bets placed on the contest after Dec. 15 to be voided.

Per ESPN's report, Brees—though not named by the NJDGE—was in violation of statute 5:12A-11 (f), which "prohibits athletes, coaches, referees or director of a sports governing body from having 'any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by an operator.'"

Brees, 43, retired from the NFL following the 2020 season. The 13-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion then took a job with NBC Sports for one year, working as an analyst for both Football Night in America and Notre Dame football broadcasts.

He spent four years at Purdue (1997-00) during his college career, throwing for 11,792 yards and 90 touchdowns.