    CFB Twitter Rejoices as Maryland's Mike Locksley Gets Mayo Bath at Duke's Mayo Bowl

    Erin WalshDecember 30, 2022

    Maryland head coach Mike Locksley looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 37-0. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    The Maryland Terrapins defeated the NC State Wolfpack 16-12 on Friday afternoon in what was a huge defensive battle in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 19-of-37 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions in the win. He also rushed for just three yards on nine carries.

    Octavian Smith Jr. caught Tagovailoa's lone touchdown pass and finished the day with three catches for 34 yards.

    The Maryland defense played a great game, holding NC State to just 296 total yards and no touchdowns. The defense also forced two turnovers as Fa'Najae Gotay and Jakorian Bennett picked off Wolfpack signal-caller Ben Finley.

    While Maryland won the game, all CFB Twitter could talk about was head coach Mike Locksley wearing a big hat to shield himself from the ensuing mayo dunk:

    Duke's Mayo Bowl @DukesMayoBowl

    THEY DIDN'T HURT HIM! <a href="https://t.co/l5fYIOE8G2">pic.twitter.com/l5fYIOE8G2</a>

    David Ubben @davidubben

    Mike Locksley removing the larger-than-normal hat mid-mayo dump is the most heroic act of bowl season. <br><br>"Gotta do it," he said.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Sign of a smart coach, packing the big hat. He's a step ahead of the Mayo posse. <a href="https://t.co/lziOCQtJQ7">pic.twitter.com/lziOCQtJQ7</a>

    Ben Dickson @bendickson__

    A happy Mike Locksley takes off the big hat for a second dose. <a href="https://t.co/8JJAy33Dn9">pic.twitter.com/8JJAy33Dn9</a>

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Lol Mike Locksley is using a big hat to shield him from the Mayo <a href="https://t.co/rwB2VDORMq">pic.twitter.com/rwB2VDORMq</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    THE BIG HAT IS CHEATING <a href="https://twitter.com/CoachLocks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachLocks</a>

    Julian Sadur @JulianSadurTV

    Big hat energy from Coach Mike Locksley <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoTerps?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoTerps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DukesMayoBowl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukesMayoBowl</a> <a href="https://t.co/zIndSjTebn">pic.twitter.com/zIndSjTebn</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    nooooooo <a href="https://t.co/EjP2xwH8j1">pic.twitter.com/EjP2xwH8j1</a>

    Clay Sauertieg @ByCSauertieg

    They added Old Bay! Someone bring some fries to dip into Mike Locksley's hat! <a href="https://t.co/6g3MplJZ5p">https://t.co/6g3MplJZ5p</a>

    Matt Brown @MattBrownCFB

    Mike Locksley's giant hat means it's time to evolve the mayo bath into a mayo dunk tank next year

    George Gerbo @Gerbo3

    At least for Mike Locksley's sake, he won't have to worry about mayonnaise in his hair

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Mike Locksley put on a Big Hat before the mayo bath 🤣🧢 <a href="https://t.co/MQDutSJSQx">pic.twitter.com/MQDutSJSQx</a>

    Thomas Yates @tboneyates18

    The locksley Mayo dump 😂😂😂 GO TERPS 🐢

    Mike Rodak @mikerodak

    Mike Locksley wore protection for his mayo bath. <a href="https://t.co/M560xzesp4">https://t.co/M560xzesp4</a>

    (((Jacob Bogage))) @jacobbogage

    The Big 10 should fine Locksley for wearing the hat. We are a country of Mayo bath purists, for goodness sake. <a href="https://t.co/AyrjpBAGiI">https://t.co/AyrjpBAGiI</a>

    Minor League Sports Town @DCSportsCast

    Locksley is smart for bringing the hat but hats need to be banned from now on. He cheated 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/D5prsc6khl">https://t.co/D5prsc6khl</a>

    Ethan Cadeaux @Ethan_Cadeaux

    Mike Locksley gets the Mayo dumb wearing a big hat. Somewhere, Brian Robinson Jr. and his friend are smiling. <a href="https://t.co/2WRt3x5dri">pic.twitter.com/2WRt3x5dri</a>

    While Locksley didn't get the full mayo bath, fans can still celebrate that he led the Terrapins to a second consecutive bowl win following a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl last season.

    Maryland improved to 8-5 on the season with the win. It marks Locksley's second straight winning season with the Terrapins. He took over as head coach in 2015 after a stint at New Mexico.

