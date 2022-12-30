CFB Twitter Rejoices as Maryland's Mike Locksley Gets Mayo Bath at Duke's Mayo Bowl

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Maryland Terrapins defeated the NC State Wolfpack 16-12 on Friday afternoon in what was a huge defensive battle in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 19-of-37 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions in the win. He also rushed for just three yards on nine carries.

Octavian Smith Jr. caught Tagovailoa's lone touchdown pass and finished the day with three catches for 34 yards.

The Maryland defense played a great game, holding NC State to just 296 total yards and no touchdowns. The defense also forced two turnovers as Fa'Najae Gotay and Jakorian Bennett picked off Wolfpack signal-caller Ben Finley.

While Maryland won the game, all CFB Twitter could talk about was head coach Mike Locksley wearing a big hat to shield himself from the ensuing mayo dunk:

While Locksley didn't get the full mayo bath, fans can still celebrate that he led the Terrapins to a second consecutive bowl win following a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl last season.

Maryland improved to 8-5 on the season with the win. It marks Locksley's second straight winning season with the Terrapins. He took over as head coach in 2015 after a stint at New Mexico.