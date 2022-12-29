Former Warriors HC Mark Jackson Eyes Return to NBA as Head Coach: 'I Got My Phone On'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Mark Jackson remains optimistic about returning to the NBA coaching ranks one day.

"I got my phone on, so I'm more than available," he said to TMZ Sports. "They know how to find me. I look forward to that day."

Jackson led the Golden State Warriors for three seasons, compiling a 121-109 record and leading them to the playoffs twice.

While he didn't play a direct role in the franchise's success, you might expect Golden State's dynastic run after the 57-year-old to reflect somewhat positively on him and help land him another NBA gig. Beyond the occasional rumor, though, he hasn't gotten close to a coaching comeback.

It could be a case of the market speaking for itself.

Warriors team governor Joe Lacob was sharply critical of Jackson following his firing, explaining how the coach "couldn't get along with anybody else in the organization."

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Jackson accused Warriors center Festus Ezeli of rooting against the team when he was out injured, which led Ezeli's teammates to confront the player personally.

Prior to his ouster, one of his assistants was fired for reportedly recording internal meetings, which didn't exactly reflect well upon his leadership.

Considering how long Jackson has been confined to the broadcast table, the ship may have sailed on him coaching an NBA team again.