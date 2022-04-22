NBA Rumors: Mark Jackson, Mike D'Antoni Among Candidates for Kings Head Coaching Job

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson and New Orleans Pelicans coaching advisor Mike D'Antoni are reportedly among the candidates for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown, Brooklyn Nets consultant Steve Clifford, Milwaukee Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee and Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy are also among the candidates, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jackson has not coached in the NBA since being fired by the Warriors after the 2013-14 season. In three seasons as head coach of Golden State, he led the Dubs to a 121-109 record and two postseason appearances, going 9-10 in the playoffs.

During his tenure with the Warriors, Jackson was known to be a tremendous motivator and promoter of defensive basics. However, his offenses were never the best.

Regardless, Jackson definitely has the credentials, so it's no surprise the Kings are showing interest in him. However, they could face some competition for his services, as LeBron James is said to be "very enthused" about the possibility of Jackson getting the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

D'Antoni, meanwhile, last served as head coach of the Houston Rockets from 2016-20. He stepped down after the 2019-20 season and joined the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant for the 2020-21 campaign before joining the Pelicans.

In his four seasons as head coach of the Rockets, D'Antoni went 217-101 and 28-23 in the playoffs. The Rockets made the playoffs in each of his four seasons as head coach.

Before coaching the Rockets, D'Antoni also served as head coach of the Lakers, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. His experience would likely be welcome in Sacramento.

The Kings fired head coach Luke Walton in November after a 6-11 start and named Alvin Gentry the interim head coach. The team finished 12th in the Western Conference with a 30-52 record and missed the playoffs for the 16th straight season.

In just over two years as head coach of the Kings, Walton went 68-93.

With players like Davion Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis set to be on the roster next season, the Kings will need to hire someone who can get the best out of those players.