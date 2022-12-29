Raiders' Davante Adams Supports and Defends Derek Carr amid Benching and Trade Rumors

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While it looks like Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may be coming to an end after his benching on Wednesday, star receiver Davante Adams showed support for his quarterback on social media.

The wideout took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Carr together at their alma mater Fresno State with a caption that read, in part, "This man gave everything he had. The reason I'm a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people I know."

The Raiders acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers during the offseason to reunite the college teammates. Adams earned a sixth straight Pro Bowl selection in his first year in Las Vegas, but his connection with Carr left much to be desired. The 30-year-old receiver has not reached the end zone or recorded 100 receiving yards in three straight games.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Carr will be stepping away from the team for the remainder of the season to avoid distraction. He will undoubtedly be the subject of trade speculation going forward, and the team has a three-day window after Super Bowl LVII where he would count as a $5.625 salary cap hit if he was cut.

Carr was not the sole reason for the Raiders having a 6-9 record, but he didn't perform at the level of a three-time Pro Bowler. His 60.8 completion percentage is a career-low, and his 86.3 passer rating is the lowest since his rookie year.

For now, 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham will be the one throwing to Adams when the Raiders return to action on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4).