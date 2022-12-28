Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season

2 of 4

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers were a dumpster fire under former head coach Matt Rhule.

While interim head coach Steve Wilks has brought some stability and improbably has the team competing for a playoff spot with two weeks left, Carolina has a long way to go before it can be considered a true contender.

Wilks deserves accolades for inheriting a 1-4 squad that was going nowhere fast and taking it to a 5-5 record in his first 10 games, but he might not get the interim part of his job title stripped.

After firing Rhule in early October, owner David Tepper said Wilks could be in consideration for the long-term head coaching gig if he "does an incredible job."

While ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wilks has been gaining support around the league to keep this gig, his last head coaching stint resulted in a 3-13 record with the 2018 Cardinals, and it's possible ownership will want to go a different direction.

At minimum, the Panthers will have to interview two external minority candidates to fulfill the Rooney rule before they can promote Wilks. It's conceivable that Carolina's brass will take this coaching search seriously if Wilks ends the year on a low note and fails to get his squad into the playoffs.

With the second-most cap space in the league and young talent to build around such as rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, edge-rusher Brian Burns and wideout DJ Moore, Carolina has reason to be excited about its future.



Regardless of who takes over on the sidelines, the most important task this offseason will be to find a suitable franchise quarterback.

The Panthers failed to draft a rookie or acquire a veteran to capably fill the role this year, settling for an ill-fated Baker Mayfield acquisition before eventually turning back to their other reclamation project, Sam Darnold.

While Darnold has gone 3-1 since resuming the starting role, a league source told Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer that Wilks would like "new blood" at quarterback who has "dynamic traits" if the coach gets a chance to stick around for 2023 and beyond.