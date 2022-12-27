X

    TE CJ Dippre to Transfer to Alabama from Maryland amid Ohio State Interest

    COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 19: Maryland Terrapins tight end CJ Dippre (18) after going in for a touchdown in the second quarter during a Big10 football game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 19, 2022, at SECU Stadium, in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced Tuesday he's transferring to Alabama.

    CJ Dippre @CjDippre

    Roll Tide <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Committed?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Committed</a> <a href="https://t.co/NmL4cLYciU">pic.twitter.com/NmL4cLYciU</a>

    The Crimson Tide were one of two finalists along with Ohio State.

    Dippre spoke highly of Alabama when the school offered him a scholarship, telling BamaOnLine's Hank South it "means more than I can speak about."

    "I feel like I was under-recruited out of high school, and to see how two years of production gave me a chance at one of the best college football teams in the country (is special)," he said.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

