TE CJ Dippre to Transfer to Alabama from Maryland amid Ohio State Interest

Former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced Tuesday he's transferring to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide were one of two finalists along with Ohio State.

Dippre spoke highly of Alabama when the school offered him a scholarship, telling BamaOnLine's Hank South it "means more than I can speak about."

"I feel like I was under-recruited out of high school, and to see how two years of production gave me a chance at one of the best college football teams in the country (is special)," he said.

