WWE Rumors: Santos Escobar Avoids Major Injury; WWE Live Show Was 'a Logistical Mess'

Photo credit: WWE.com

Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar reportedly avoided a serious injury during a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship on Monday night.

During an untelevised live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Gunther put the IC title on the line in a ladder match against Escobar, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and Madcap Moss, and Escobar was on the wrong end of a scary spot.

According to Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News, Kingston did a double stomp off a ladder and landed on Escobar's knee, which led to Escobar being helped to the back by producer Jamie Noble after the match.

Per PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Escobar is believed to be "OK" after being checked out by WWE's medical team following the match.

Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship, extending a dominant reign that has now lasted nearly 200 days.

Rather than airing a traditional episode of Raw on Monday, WWE aired a "Best of 2022" show, which allowed the company to hold two separate live events in New York City and Columbus, Ohio.

Fightful Select (h/t Shubham Banerjee of Ringside News) reported that the Columbus event was a "logistical mess" since several advertised Superstars were either late or couldn't make the show due to travel issues, presumably as a result of extreme winter weather in the northeast.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss were reportedly among those who missed the Columbus show, and Rollins divulged on Twitter that his absence was a result of his bus breaking down.

Rollins was reportedly supposed to be part of a steel-cage match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the main event, but instead it was a steel-cage Triple Threat with Theory beating Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest.

