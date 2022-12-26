MMQB: Georgia's Jalen Carter Compared to Ndamukong Suh, Fletcher Cox Ahead of Draft

Icon Sportswire

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has massive upside ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, as Albert Breer of MMQB reported:

"Based on tape and pure physical ability, Carter is probably the best player in the draft class. NFL teams are always looking for guys who can wreck games from the inside, like Aaron Donald can, because they're very hard to find. I've heard Carter comped to Ndamukong Suh and Fletcher Cox."

Carter has been an anchor for the reigning national champions and current No. 1 team in the country heading into the College Football Playoff. The junior has seven tackles for loss and three sacks this season and has been named both first-team All-SEC and unanimous All-American.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Carter as the No. 2 prospect in the class behind only Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., naming the former the best pass-rusher among interior defensive linemen.

The comparisons are still a high bar, as Ndamukong Suh and Fletcher Cox have combined for four first-team All-Pro selections and five second-team honors, with each playing a significant role for a Super Bowl-winning team. Suh and Cox were both named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s alongside Aaron Donald and Geno Atkins.

Breer did allude to off-field concerns for Carter, with ESPN's Todd McShay previously reporting there are "character issues" (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports). But his potential on-field impact will likely still make the Georgia star one of the top picks of the 2023 draft.