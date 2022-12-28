AEW 2022 Awards for Best Match, Wrestler, Tag Team, PPV, Storyline, Promo and Moment

2 of 8

Real life bled over onto the television screen in our best promo of the year.

MJF, frustrated with his position in the company and his contractual status, had no-showed an autograph signing and then unceremoniously left following a squash match loss to Wardlow at Double or Nothing.

Defiant over his perceived value in relation to what was actually on his paycheck, he showed up to the following Wednesday's Dynamite to air his grievances in front of a live audience.

And did he ever.

The Generational Talent laid into Tony Khan, talking about the moments and matches he created and taking exception to the competitors who arrived from other promotions and were treated better creatively and financially than him.

MJF took months, years even, of frustration and laid it out for the world to see. To the point that his mic was cut to avoid any serious vulgarities making air.

By the time he exited the arena, he was the most buzzed-about professional wrestler on the planet and Khan had no choice but to try to smooth things over with him. He made himself even more valuable to the promotion with one promo.

So valuable that he became the centerpiece of creative in the fall and, at November's Full Gear, realized his potential with an AEW World Championship victory over Jon Moxley.

The only promo that really stands out as an even close No. 2? Also MJF, this time with Ricky Starks, in a preview of their championship clash on the December 14 episode of Dynamite.