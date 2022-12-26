Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls Out Refs After Klay Thompson Taunt: 'It Was a Circus'

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors in a high-intensity primetime Christmas Day matchup on Sunday.

After the game, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks expressed his frustration with how the game was officiated, saying the viral celebration by Warriors star Klay Thompson was just a glimpse of Golden State's antics on Sunday:

For his part, Thompson chalked up the instance as just some "good old-fashioned trash talk":

The Warriors and Grizzlies played a contentious six-game series in the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs last season. Golden State escaped the series and went on to win its fourth NBA championship in the past eight years, but it's clear that there's still some animosity on both sides.

Memphis had entered Sunday's matchup tied for the best record in the West, so it wouldn't be a surprise if these two teams once again play a role in determining who will represent the conference in the NBA Finals.