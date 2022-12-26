X

    Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls Out Refs After Klay Thompson Taunt: 'It Was a Circus'

    Doric SamDecember 26, 2022

    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, reacts next to Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

    The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors in a high-intensity primetime Christmas Day matchup on Sunday.

    After the game, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks expressed his frustration with how the game was officiated, saying the viral celebration by Warriors star Klay Thompson was just a glimpse of Golden State's antics on Sunday:

    Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

    Dillon Brooks on the Klay Thompson taunt:<br><br>"Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That's wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs."

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Klay really got a tech for staring down Dillon Brooks here 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/JJcXTJekr6">pic.twitter.com/JJcXTJekr6</a>

    For his part, Thompson chalked up the instance as just some "good old-fashioned trash talk":

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Klay Thompson on the technical taunt of Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies <a href="https://t.co/MH2NGJLfKn">pic.twitter.com/MH2NGJLfKn</a>

    The Warriors and Grizzlies played a contentious six-game series in the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs last season. Golden State escaped the series and went on to win its fourth NBA championship in the past eight years, but it's clear that there's still some animosity on both sides.

    Memphis had entered Sunday's matchup tied for the best record in the West, so it wouldn't be a surprise if these two teams once again play a role in determining who will represent the conference in the NBA Finals.

